OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,773.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $708,090.15 and approximately $109,773.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00919164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103583 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

