Oppenheimer Comments on PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,638,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,275,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

