Oppenheimer Weighs in on Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

