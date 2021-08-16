OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.57). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,594.58%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.63 on Monday. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

