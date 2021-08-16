Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 91,542 Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 91,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDV opened at $66.32 on Monday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41.

