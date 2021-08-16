Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.08 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.