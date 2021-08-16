Opus Capital Group LLC Has $437,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.49 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66.

