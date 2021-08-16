Opus Capital Group LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after acquiring an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $116.58 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.