Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.84 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.