Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Opus has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $249,374.27 and approximately $717.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.40 or 0.00925696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00111930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047534 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

