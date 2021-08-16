Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 112,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $90.74. 315,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

