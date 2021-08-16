Orchid Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $269.96 million and $44.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

