Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 17,811 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 142.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.