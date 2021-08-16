Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Ichor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.