Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $465,000 Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.46 million, a P/E ratio of -40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.