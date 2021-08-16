Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $551,000 Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 211,510 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,509,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

