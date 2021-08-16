Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domtar were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

