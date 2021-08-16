Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.