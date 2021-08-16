Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $250,000 Investment in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $218,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.75 million, a P/E ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

