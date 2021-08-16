Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,995,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Also, major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $40,600.00. Insiders sold 1,726,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,718 over the last three months.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. 1,123,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,718. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.