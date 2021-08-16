Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

