ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.52% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock worth $82,229 over the last ninety days.

ORIC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 3,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,386. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $745.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

