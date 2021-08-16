Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.