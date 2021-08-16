Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a P/E ratio of -95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

