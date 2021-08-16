Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 11.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares dropped 11.5% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 6,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 981,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after buying an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,719,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

