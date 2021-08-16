Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OXBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.09. 10,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,226. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

