Oxygen Hits Market Cap of $102.75 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $102.75 million and $2.58 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,467,587 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

