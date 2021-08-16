Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 54,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,480,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. 45,784,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,738,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,545,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

