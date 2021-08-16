Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $147,427,993.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.