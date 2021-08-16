Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.18 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

