Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $323.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.69. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

