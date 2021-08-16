Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $321,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $219.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

