Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $221,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,204 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $109.02 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

