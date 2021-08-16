Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Park Lawn stock remained flat at $$29.01 during midday trading on Monday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

