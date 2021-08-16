ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and $548.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,375.44 or 1.00019514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00033788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00081498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012719 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

