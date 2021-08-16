Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

