Parkside Investments LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $45.61 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

