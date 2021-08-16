Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

