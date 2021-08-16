Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $164.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.13. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

