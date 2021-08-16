Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 17,175 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

