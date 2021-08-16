Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 3,625 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.