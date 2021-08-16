Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 5.7%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 8,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,168,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

