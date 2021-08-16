Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after purchasing an additional 870,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,354,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,611,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,764,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

