Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ stock opened at $213.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

