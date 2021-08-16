Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 457 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $232.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.62. The company has a market cap of $452.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.