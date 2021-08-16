Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

