Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PYCR stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

