Payfare (TSE:PAY) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PAY traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.22. The company had a trading volume of 166,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$553.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.57. Payfare has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.79.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

