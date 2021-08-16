PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £95,400 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,640.71).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £124.74 ($162.97).

On Monday, May 24th, Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £124.11 ($162.15).

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £441.17 million and a PE ratio of 20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 590.73. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 680 ($8.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

