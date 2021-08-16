Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.31

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 22967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,725,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $71,180,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

